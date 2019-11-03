News
Turkey blames Kurdish soldiers for lethal explosion in Tal Abiyad
Turkey blames Kurdish soldiers for lethal explosion in Tal Abiyad
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Incidents

A number of civilians were martyred, others were injured in an explosion of a car bomb in Tal Abiyad in the northern countryside of Raqqa where the Turkish occupation forces and the terrorist groups supported by the occupation are positioned, reports SANA.

Local sources said that the explosion took place in the main market of Tal Abiyad, claiming the lives of a number of civilians, and injuring others , in addition to causing material damage to houses and properties.

In its turn, Turkey has blamed the Kurdish soldiers of the YPG for the explosion that took the lives of more than 10 peaceful civilians.
