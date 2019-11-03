Double road accident driver found in Yerevan

According to Shamshyan.com, yesterday officers of Yerevan Road Patrol, Mashtots Police Division and the Division for Investigation of Road and Transport Crimes of the Yerevan Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia discovered the driver of the double road accident who hit a passenger in Yerevan and fled the scene. Police and investigators established that the specified car was an Audi and, establishing the place of residence of the driver, they left in that direction, after which the Audi driver, who wasn’t home, knowing that the police and investigators had already established the circumstances of the incident, voluntarily showed up at the Mashtots police station from where he was transferred to the investigation department.
The driver is resident of Aragatsotn Province Hrachya T. (54 years old). Under the investigator’s instruction, the Audi has been transported to the specially protected area of the Road Police of Yerevan.
According to Shamshyan.com, the driver assisted this middle-aged woman who was hit, called an ambulance, and reported the incident to police.
However, before the ambulance arrived, another car ran over this woman, fled the scene, and the woman died on the spot.
A criminal case has been instituted.
It was found that the first driver, Seno G., was not under the influence of alcohol.
Police and investigators have found broken parts of the second car.
It also turned out that after the second hit, Seno G. had crashed into a car that was legally parked on the side of the road.
Police and the investigative department are ascertaining the identity of the deceased, and are looking for the second driver and his car that fled the scene.