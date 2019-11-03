All schools of Shamshadin will teach a new course entitled “Me and my birthplace”.

This is what linguist Lavrenti Mirzoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Dear compatriots, very soon all schools of Shamshadin will teach a new subject called “Me and My Birthplace” through which schoolchildren will be introduced to the history, folklore and geography of their respective settlements, the actions they have to take during war and emergency situations, the historical and architectural monuments, the scientific and cultural figures and renowned people of their respective settlements and more…Schoolchildren located near the border need to be ready to show resistance.

Let’s carry out this program together for Tavush Province and our children…

P.S. The authors are Governor of Tavush Province Hayk Chobanyan and I…You can send your suggestions by calling at 091 48 12 36…Teacher training will take place on November 13-14 in Berd…I would like to thank the Education Department of the regional governor’s office Mrs. Ghazumyan and the respected governor…” he stated.