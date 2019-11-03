Armenia 2nd President supporters' petition in Gavar city

Representatives of the “Victory” movement, launched by supporters of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, are petitioning in support of Robert Kocharyan in the city of Gavar of Gegharkunik Province today.
“We want to share with you the problems facing Armenia. Most of you aren’t aware of what’s going on in Yerevan. Armenia is facing very serious challenges, and this is why we have come here to talk to you, express thoughts and decide what we have to do to turn our country into the homeland of our dreams. The slogan of our movement is “Unification”, and we call on you to join us,” one of the representatives of the movement stated.
The participants of the movement launched the petition on October 26 at Victory Park in Yerevan. They are visiting Armenia’s provinces to raise citizens’ awareness about the processes that are unfolding in Armenia and have already visited the cities of Charentsavan and Abovyan.