News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 03
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President supporters' petition in Gavar city
Armenia 2nd President supporters' petition in Gavar city
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Representatives of the “Victory” movement, launched by supporters of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, are petitioning in support of Robert Kocharyan in the city of Gavar of Gegharkunik Province today.

“We want to share with you the problems facing Armenia. Most of you aren’t aware of what’s going on in Yerevan. Armenia is facing very serious challenges, and this is why we have come here to talk to you, express thoughts and decide what we have to do to turn our country into the homeland of our dreams. The slogan of our movement is “Unification”, and we call on you to join us,” one of the representatives of the movement stated.

The participants of the movement launched the petition on October 26 at Victory Park in Yerevan. They are visiting Armenia’s provinces to raise citizens’ awareness about the processes that are unfolding in Armenia and have already visited the cities of Charentsavan and Abovyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President supporters’ petition in Sevan
The participants of the movement launched the petition on...
 Armenia Cassation Court accepts for proceedings Robert Kocharyan legal defender’s appeal
The ECtHR and the Venice Commission had registered this petition and processed it…
 ECHR receives applications of Armenian 2nd President Robert Kocharyan
"The ECHR Secretariat informed the Advocate Team that the applications were received…
 Signature campaign launches in support of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
The first stop of the initiative members was in Charentsavan town…
 Armenia ex-president's supporter Narek Mutafyan to remain under arrest
Narek Mutafyan was arrested on September 29 by the decision of the judge of the court of general jurisdiction Artush Gabrielyan...
 Kocharyan's supporter Sarkis Ohanjanyan to remain under arrest
“That is, the Court of Appeal confirmed that holding the camera could be regarded as obstructing justice…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos