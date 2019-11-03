Armenia MOD Spokesperson on meals for servicemen and cost

The companies supplying food to the Armed Forces of Armenia supply food per person, three times a day and at a cost of AMD 3,000. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“If the cafeteria of a particular military unit is capitally renovated in terms of assets and conditions, another AMD 600 is added to the AMD 3,000.
The remaining figures that are circulated don’t correspond to reality. Some people do this unknowingly or intentionally, and this is inadmissible,” he stated.