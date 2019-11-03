News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 03
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President supporters’ petition in Sevan
Armenia 2nd President supporters’ petition in Sevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Representatives of the “Victory” movement, launched by supporters of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, are holding a petition in support of Robert Kocharyan in the city of Sevan of Gegharkunik Province today.

The slogan of the movement is “Unification”. The participants stress the fact that Armenia is currently facing very serious challenges and are touring the country’s regions and calling on citizens to join them to solve the problems.

The participants of the movement launched the petition on October 26 at Victory Park in Yerevan. They are visiting Armenia’s provinces to raise citizens’ awareness about the processes that are unfolding in Armenia and have already visited the cities of Charentsavan and Abovyan.

Today they are in Gegharkunik Province. After the rally in Gavar, the participants of the movement headed towards Sevan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President supporters' petition in Gavar city
The participants of the movement launched the...
 Armenia Cassation Court accepts for proceedings Robert Kocharyan legal defender’s appeal
The ECtHR and the Venice Commission had registered this petition and processed it…
 ECHR receives applications of Armenian 2nd President Robert Kocharyan
"The ECHR Secretariat informed the Advocate Team that the applications were received…
 Signature campaign launches in support of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
The first stop of the initiative members was in Charentsavan town…
 Armenia ex-president's supporter Narek Mutafyan to remain under arrest
Narek Mutafyan was arrested on September 29 by the decision of the judge of the court of general jurisdiction Artush Gabrielyan...
 Kocharyan's supporter Sarkis Ohanjanyan to remain under arrest
“That is, the Court of Appeal confirmed that holding the camera could be regarded as obstructing justice…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos