Armenia 2nd President supporters’ petition in Sevan

Representatives of the “Victory” movement, launched by supporters of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, are holding a petition in support of Robert Kocharyan in the city of Sevan of Gegharkunik Province today.
The slogan of the movement is “Unification”. The participants stress the fact that Armenia is currently facing very serious challenges and are touring the country’s regions and calling on citizens to join them to solve the problems.
The participants of the movement launched the petition on October 26 at Victory Park in Yerevan. They are visiting Armenia’s provinces to raise citizens’ awareness about the processes that are unfolding in Armenia and have already visited the cities of Charentsavan and Abovyan.
Today they are in Gegharkunik Province. After the rally in Gavar, the participants of the movement headed towards Sevan.