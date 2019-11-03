Arthur Ghazinyan: "People" stayed at the broken trough

Armenia 2nd President supporters’ petition in Sevan

Double road accident driver found in Yerevan

Armenia MOD Spokesperson on meals for servicemen and cost

Trump wants Ukraine President to visit White House

New subject "Me and My Birthplace" to be taught at all schools in Shamshadin

Armenia 2nd President supporters' petition in Gavar city

Turkey blames Kurdish soldiers for lethal explosion in Tal Abiyad

Road to Lars closed for all types of automobiles

Atlanta International Airport suspends flights due to threat note

Second-hand employee finds $ 7 thousand in jacket, returns them to owner

Gladiator Maximus presentation to be held in Las Vegas

Italian police arrest members of major international drug cartel

Turkey threatens to send ISIS captured members to home countries

US school principal fired as one of her students dressed up as Hitler for Halloween

Giant collection of rare cars put up for auction in UK

Anti-extremism center for Ingushetia chief shot dead in Moscow

One dies in Armenia’s Shirak road accident (PHOTOS)

Tragic road accident in Armenia: Mother, son die in hospital (PHOTOS)

Head of village administration suspected of kidnapping detained in Armenia

Hollywood star Jane Fonda spends whole night in jail amid participation in climate action

France: Over 30 Pakistani migrants found in lorry

Avetik Chalabyan: ECHR will be “flooded” with cases from Armenia

Avetik Chalabyan: National Agenda party positions itself as opposition party

April war participant may be dropped from university due to tuition fees

100-year-old monument collapses in Gyumri

NYT Armenian President interview: Recognition is a strength. It’s not a weakness

8 children die in Afghan school bomb

Hong Kong protesters attack Xinhua Chinese news office

Senate to discuss resolution on Armenian Genocide

Armenian Defense Minister receives Ramkavar Azatakan party delegation

US student, 18, tries to hire hitman to kill school staff member

Armenian PM: No rumor will remain unrequited

PM: Armenia third president's family is not happy, because PM’s family will live in this house

Mayor in US facing felonies after police dispute

Germany worries about ultra-right anti-Islamist activity in Dresden

Malaysia threatens to purchase Russian aircraft if EU refuses to import its palm oil

Chalabyan: Constitution should be changed

National Agenda party: It is necessary to rule out change of power through the street

Armenia PM livestreams, shows around their new government mansion

US President names new homeland security chief

Russia, Turkey start joint patrols in northern Syria

Ara Hakobyan elected National Agenda party of Armenia board chair

There was no decree to dismiss Ararat Mirzoyan from post of Armenia deputy PM

5 dogs caught at Yerevan Zoo at night (PHOTO)

Armenia PM's wife: In line with weather

Action film-like murder occurs in Armenia village (PHOTOS)

Free Homeland party of Karabakh: No normal opposition was forming in Armenia

ARF: Armenia authorities have put repressive mechanism in place

Yerkir Tsirani party of Armenia: For past 30 years there has been emptiness that demands new ideas from us

Armenia Public Council head: New phase is beginning

Armenia President: Solution of any problem must stem from precept of rule of law

National Agenda party of Armenia: We are national center-right force

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 1,600 shots last week

National Agenda party official: We do not accept Armenian-Turkish cooperation without preconditions

Iran company to build wind power plants in Armenia?

Armenian cross-stone placed in Ukraine’s Rivne city

Political scientist: Everything you need to understand about work of American Armenian community

Double road accident in Yerevan, injured pedestrian dies on site (PHOTO)

Human rights activist: 22 injuries were found on body of soldier who died at Karabakh military unit

Armenia PM’s wife visits TUMO Studios

Armenia new political party convening founding congress

Trump decides to slash number of refugees to be accepted into US in 2020

Upper Lars road closed to all types of vehicles

Many Armenia settlements under heavy “blanket” of snow (PHOTOS)

Murder attempt in Armenia’s Kotayk Province (PHOTOS)

US energy chief refuses to testify as part of impeachment process against Trump

Former congressman Beto O'Rourke drops out of US 2020 presidential race

Karabakh President congratulates Catholicos of All Armenians on 20th anniversary of his enthronement

Armenia PM: My first strolling as prisoner made me happy

Newspaper: “Most corrupt” Armenia police officer is already in US

Newspaper Why arresting Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan not on agenda?

Newspaper: Armenia authorities will try to deblock roads leading to Amulsar gold mine

Newspaper: Armenia MPs’ hold heated closed meeting with Europeans

Gagik Surenyan: First snow falls in Armenia’s Ashotsk (PHOTO)

World Men's Day

Armenia PM: We convinced them to play on Sayat-Nova Street in Yerevan

Armenian political scientist: 22 US senators support Armenian Genocide resolution

Armenia PM, wife attend closing ceremony of Yerevan Jazz Fest 2019

Assad: Syria's Armenians showed patriotism during war

Armenia FM on talks over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Brexit party leader urges Johnson to abandon current deal with EU

Tigran Abrahamyan on situation on border and talks over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Benefits with child’s birth to increase twice in Armenia in 2020

Armenian businessman's daughter thanks PM

Armenian justice minister: Gianni Buquicchio's official statement is clear to us

Justice Ministry: Compensation is already paid to injured and families of victims on March 1

Armenian FM on EEU member states' sale of weapons to Azerbaijan

Karabakh's Stepanakert has new deputy mayor

Armenia PM receives members of Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar)

Armenian MFA to launch new system of e-consulate worth almost AMD 15 million

Protests in Yerevan against Istanbul Convention ratification, resignations in Armenia continue, 01.11.2019 digest

Armenian MP concerned about growth of trade turnover between Russia and Armenia

Turkish media: Kim Kardashian played huge role in US House of Representatives' passage of Armenian Genocide resolution

Finance Ministry: Armenia to receive additional 12 billion from Eurasian Economic Union

Armenian justice minister participates in discussion on draft of new Penitentiary Code

Deputy economy minister: Armenia may have opportunity to have access to markets in Latin America and South Korea

US Presidential candidate: Turkey, which denies genocide, has no fear of committing it again

Finance Minister: Armenia should become country distributing grants to other countries

Armenian armed forces hold military exercise with combat shooting