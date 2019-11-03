What happened was an attempt to seek an ideological and culturological basis and identity. This is what political scientist Stepan Danielyan wrote on his Facebook page, touching upon the HuZanq uZang performance held near Republic Square metro station.
“Fine, let’s try to sum up what happened.
That supporters of the incumbent authorities are terribly progressive, educated and post-post-modern people is a lie, and that those gathered on the opposite side are conventional is also a lie.
The form and style of self-expression of the girls were not horrible (it doesn’t matter if it was a success or not).
The problem is the context of all this. The context is very clear — the “revolutionaries” are trying to present themselves as progressive, but the political elite in the National Assembly definitely doesn’t leave the impression of educated and mature people (to say the least), at least the speeches by the lame deputies of the “My Step” faction don’t leave that impression.
The opposite side isn’t able to make a political and ideological proposal that will go against this.
The main conflict didn’t matter. Everything needs to be viewed in the context,” he stated.