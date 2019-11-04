News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
US President harshly criticizes California governor amid forest fire
US President harshly criticizes California governor amid forest fire
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump has fiercely criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, threatening to stop federal financial assistance in forest fires.

“The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers…..” Trump tweeted. “..Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states...But our teams are working well together in putting these massive, and many, fires out. Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now!
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos