Trump says he has very good relations with Russia

US President Donald Trump said that he has very good relations with Russia.
His remarks came on the South Lawn of the White House, Fox News reported.
The relations with Ukraine and China are also very good, he said adding that people don’t understand, he can get along well with other countries.
Earlier, the Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said that Trump had fulfilled all his campaign promises, except for the promise of getting along with Russia.
Last week, the American media, citing current and former employees of the Trump administration, announced his hostility to the Kyiv authorities as the president reportedly suspected them of collaborating with the Democrats and wanting to harm him during the 2016 election campaign.