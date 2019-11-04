Prince Charles Charity Foundation in scandal amid authenticity of stately home paintings

Prince Charles Charity Foundation is embroiled in scandal over authenticity of stately home paintings, Daily Mail reported.
Thus, a $64.7-million Claude Monet painting, a $54.3-million painting by Pablo Picasso and a $15.5-million painting by Salvador Dali that were on display at Dumfries House have been removed from the estate due to questions posed over their authenticity.
According to the publication, all 17 paintings, reportedly loaned from British businessman James Stunt, have now been taken down and returned to him.
The charity said that the paintings were received from Stunt for ten years however already returned to the owner. The fund emphasized that all decisions regarding works of art were not directly related to Prince Charles.
Bankrupt Stunt, in turn, completely denies allegations that 17 paintings were fake.
“None of my stuff is fake,” he said. “When it comes to art, when it is in Wildenstein, it cannot be fake.”