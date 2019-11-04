News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Prince Charles Charity Foundation in scandal amid authenticity of stately home paintings
Prince Charles Charity Foundation in scandal amid authenticity of stately home paintings
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents, Culture

Prince Charles Charity Foundation is embroiled in scandal over authenticity of stately home paintings, Daily Mail reported

Thus, a $64.7-million Claude Monet painting, a $54.3-million painting by Pablo Picasso and a $15.5-million painting by Salvador Dali that were on display at Dumfries House have been removed from the estate due to questions posed over their authenticity.

According to the publication, all 17 paintings, reportedly loaned from British businessman James Stunt, have now been taken down and returned to him.

The charity said that the paintings were received from Stunt for ten years however already returned to the owner. The fund emphasized that all decisions regarding works of art were not directly related to Prince Charles.

Bankrupt Stunt, in turn, completely denies allegations that 17 paintings were fake.

“None of my stuff is fake,” he said. “When it comes to art, when it is in Wildenstein, it cannot be fake.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stunt accident in Yerevan: Car ends up in trees’ crown (PHOTOS)
The injured driver was delivered to Armenia MC…
 Double road accident driver found in Yerevan
The driver is resident of Aragatsotn Province Hrachya...
 One dies in Armenia’s Shirak road accident (PHOTOS)
A criminal case has been instituted on the fact of the incident…
 Tragic road accident in Armenia: Mother, son die in hospital (PHOTOS)
Two vehicles have been collided and as a result of the accident…
 Double road accident in Yerevan, injured pedestrian dies on site (PHOTO)
The second car fled the scene…
 Armenia former deputy police chief trial adjourned
In a conversation with reporters, Yeranosyan insisted he does not accept the accusation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos