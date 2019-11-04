Trump says he is absolutely sure of winning presidential election in 2020

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is absolutely sure of victory in the presidential election on November 3, 2020, TASS reported.
The head of state was asked if he is confident he could be re-elected for a second term. People do not want to hear about impeachment, Trump told reporters at White House.
According to him, those who want to talk about impeachment are the false media and democrats, who mainly work for these media.
The start of the election campaign in the United States will be given in 13 weeks - February 3 - in Iowa.