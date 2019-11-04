Armenian PM: Taxes paid by state big taxpayers increased by 13.5% in 10 months

The total amount of taxes paid by the 1000 largest taxpayers to the state budget in January-September totaled AMD 765 billion in 10 month, which is 13.5% more than in the same period of last year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.
For over the first nine months of 2019, the total amount of taxes paid by the 10, 50 and 100 largest taxpayers to the state budget has also increased compared to the same period of the previous two years.
Thus, in January-September 2019, the 10 largest taxpayers paid about AMD 190 billion to the state budget, which is by AMD 21.5 billion or 12.6% more than in the previous year.