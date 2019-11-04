News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian PM: Taxes paid by state big taxpayers increased by 13.5% in 10 months
Armenian PM: Taxes paid by state big taxpayers increased by 13.5% in 10 months
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The total amount of taxes paid by the 1000 largest taxpayers to the state budget in January-September totaled AMD 765 billion in 10 month, which is 13.5% more than in the same period of last year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

For over the first nine months of 2019, the total amount of taxes paid by the 10, 50 and 100 largest taxpayers to the state budget has also increased compared to the same period of the previous two years.

Thus, in January-September 2019, the 10 largest taxpayers paid about AMD 190 billion to the state budget, which is by AMD 21.5 billion or 12.6% more than in the previous year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: It would not be logical if I was very pleased with next year's budget
But the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs assured that the money allocated will be used to implement the programs and policies more effectively…
 Minister: Raising pensions, benefits in Armenia to affect 502 thousand citizens
Pensions and benefits are insignificant, but will rise among 502 thousand citizens…
Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 AMD 377 million to be allocated in support of socially unsecured people
The number of beneficiaries in 2020 is estimated at about 100 thousand families…
 Finance Minister: EU ready to provide grants, aid to Armenia for AMD 78.8 billion
This amount will be allocated for the implementation of a number of different programs…
Armenia increases spending on maintenance and care for people with disabilities, pensioners
Compared to 2019, expenses increased by almost AMD 363.5 million…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos