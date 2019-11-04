US presidential candidate Gabbard accuses Trump of wanting to take oil from Syrians

US President Donald Trump aims to seize oil fields belonging to the people of Syria, US Congresswoman, Presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard told Fox News.

According to her, the task assigned to US troops is to ensure the security of the American people and the US national security and, unfortunately, President Trump changed course: if he had previously advocated the return of American troops from Syria to his homeland, now he wants to leave them in Syria not to fight ISIS, but to protect oil fields that do not belong to the United States as these deposits belong to the Syrian people.

The Syrian people are deprived of the main source of resources and energy that they need in order to survive and begin to build life, she added.

General Mark Milley, chair of the US Chiefs of Staff Committee, said last week that the US intends to maintain control of Conoco’s oil fields in Syria. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the US is smuggling Syrian oil to other countries, caravans are guarded by US private military companies and special forces.