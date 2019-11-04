McDonald's CEO fired amid office romance

Steve Easterbrook has resigned as president and CEO of McDonald's fast food restaurant chain due to an affair with a subordinate, Daily Mail reported.
According to McDonald's board of directors, having entered into a relationship with an employee, 52-year-old Easterbrook violated the company's policies and demonstrated poor ability to think sensibly.
“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” he wrote.
The successor to Steve Easterbrook was Chris Kempczinski, who on Sunday joined the board of directors. Previously, the new president and CEO of McDonald's led the company in the US.
The American corporation McDonald's, founded in 1940, owns one of the largest chains of fast food restaurants in the world. Today the company has more than 38 thousand establishments in over 100 countries of the world.