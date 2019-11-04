News
Monday
November 04
News
Monday
November 04
Sharmazanov: Armenian PM once again misleads naive people
Sharmazanov: Armenian PM once again misleads naive people
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian prime minister once again misleads the naive people, said former leading Republican Party of Armenia spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov wrote on his Facebook.

According to him, Pashinyan says the perceptions of the Armenian and Artsakh authorities on the Artsakh issue are similar

"In Artsakh, Aliyev is not considered well-educated, conspiracy forces do not seek war in their own homeland, they do not humiliate and arrest the heroes for allegedly giving land.

They have not given up on the diplomatic successes achieved over the years.

And finally, they loudly state that the realization of Artsakh's right to self-determination and international recognition of independence has no alternative," he said.
