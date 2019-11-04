Ruben Melikyan: By illegally isolating Arsen Babayan, ruling power silences its valuable critic

By illegally isolating former ex-deputy chief of staff of the Armenian parliament Arsen Babayan, the ruling power has effectively silenced his valuable critic, Artsakh ex-Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan wrote on his Facebook.
According to him, if short “political prisoner” means “unlawfully deprived of freedom” plus “political motivation.”
“Since ending the public service and till being unlawfully deprived of freedom, Arsen was not just spreading criticism, but high-quality criticism,” he noted. “Therefore, by illegally isolating Arsen, the ruling force has effectively silenced its valuable critic and public overseer, and this in itself contains the most serious "political motivation.”
“Arsen Babayan should be released,” he added.