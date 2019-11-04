YSU hosts conference on social work and agenda for decent social protection in Armenia

Yerevan State University is hosting the international conference on social work and the agenda for decent social protection in Armenia.
The purpose of the conference is to engage all interested parties in discussions on such pressing topics as quality social services to the population, providing social support, revising the amount of financial benefits, and the possibility of introducing a decent social system.
The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan, Acting Rector of Yerevan State University (YSU) Gegham Gevorgyan, experts participate in the events.