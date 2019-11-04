Minister: There is problem of training staff on social protection in Armenia

There is the problem of training staff on social protection in Armenia, who could apply the obtained academic knowledge in a practical plane, including for the needs of the state, said Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan during the international conference on social work and the agenda for decent social protection in Armenia on Monday.

According to her, work in the social sphere should be based on needs assessment and the formation of appropriate policies.

“The experience and knowledge of specialists are important not only in terms of solving problems, but also in terms of their prevention and prevention. We need to work on introducing just such a system,” she said.

The international conference on social work and the agenda for decent social protection in Armenia is being held on Monday at the Yerevan State University.