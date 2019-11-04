Armenian Emergency Minister reveals details of incident involving Administrative Court judge

Armenian Emergency Minister Feliks Tsolakyan told the details of the hooligan incident with the participation of the Administrative Court judge Arthur Avakyan.
Tsolakyan told reporters that firefighters were driving on call and driver, who turned out to be a judge, did not want to give way and threatened firefighters with weapons. The car numbers were reported to the police.
As reported earlier, the incident occurred on October 26 in the Armenia’s Kotayk province. Judge Arthur Avakyan claims that he had a gun, but didn’t threaten anyone.