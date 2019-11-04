Armenian IC investigates assassination attempt on Yerevan-Sevan highway

Armenia Investigative Service is investigating the case of an assassination attempt on a man, 29, on the Yerevan-Sevan highway, the IC press service reported.

According to preliminary data, the alleged criminal was chasing a Lexus near Yerevan-Sevan highway and fired four shots in his direction. However, having failed to complete the crime, he fled the scene. A criminal case has been launched.

A 29-year-old young man and a 54-year-old man who was in the car with him were granted victim status.

The investigation continues. Necessary investigative and other procedural steps are being taken to clarify all the circumstances of the incident, the relevant police unit has been instructed to take measures to identify the alleged offender(s).