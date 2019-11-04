News
Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture to host joint business conference with Armenia
Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture to host joint business conference with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture will host a joint business conference with Armenia on November 25, Financial Tribune reported

The goal of the event is to explore and identify exploring economic opportunities in the two neighboring countries to boost commercial exchanges.

Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian, the head of Iran-Armenia Chamber of Commerce, Hervik Yarijanian, representatives from Armenia’s Foreign Ministry and Armenian businesspeople will attend the conference, TCCIM reported.
