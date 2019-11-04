Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture to host joint business conference with Armenia

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture will host a joint business conference with Armenia on November 25, Financial Tribune reported.
The goal of the event is to explore and identify exploring economic opportunities in the two neighboring countries to boost commercial exchanges.
Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian, the head of Iran-Armenia Chamber of Commerce, Hervik Yarijanian, representatives from Armenia’s Foreign Ministry and Armenian businesspeople will attend the conference, TCCIM reported.