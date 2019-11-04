Artsakh FM attends exhibition during his visit to Moscow

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilian, who is on a short working visit to Moscow, as well as Minister of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism Lernik Hovhannisyan and Armenia's Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan attended the exhibition of Artsakh artists and the concert of ‘VELANS’ choir from Stepanakert.
The exhibition also featured paintings by artists from Russia, Belarus, Georgia, India and other countries created in Artsakh.
The Day dedicated to the Culture of Artsakh was held in the modern multifunctional Complex ‘Digital Business Platform’ in Moscow, within the framework of the Festival ‘Autumn Season of Armenian Culture’.