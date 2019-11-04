Finance Minister: Expenditures on Armenian infrastructure’s development to be increased by AMD 84 billion in 2020

According to the draft budget for 2020, the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures will be allocated AMD 305 billion, which is 58% more than in 2019, said Armenian Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Monday.
According to him, such growth is linked to an increase in the number and volume of both investment programs and the allocation of grants.
AMD 177.5 billion were allocated in 2019, the minister explained.