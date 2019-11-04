News
Armenia MOD: I would like to double and multiply defense budget, but it's satisfactory
Armenia MOD: I would like to double and multiply defense budget, but it's satisfactory
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


If we look at the challenges facing Armenia as a mega goal, then, of course, as Minister of Defense, I would like to double and even multiply the defense budget for the year 2020. This is what Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

The amount of funds for the defense sector and the areas for funding under the 2020 State Budget were discussed during a closed session of the parliamentary committees today.

“However, taking into consideration the opportunities that our budget and economy provide, the current budget is satisfactory and will allow us to respond to all the challenges properly,” the minister said.

He refuted news that the defense budget has decreased. “There have been certain reductions in terms of the amount of loans that we have provided, and the funds have been geared towards increase of our capacities,” he said.
