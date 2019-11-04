Armenian Economy Ministry to receive 49% more funds in 2020

According to the draft budget for 2020, AMD 33.2 billion is planned to be allocated to Economy Ministry, which is almost 49% more than in 2019, said Armenian Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan on Monday at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to him, such growth is linked to an increase in the number and volume of both investment programs and the provision of grants.
The minister noted that the reform of the government structure also affected the increase in spending, which increased not only the responsibilities and number of ministries, but also their projected costs.