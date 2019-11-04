News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian Economy Ministry to receive 49% more funds in 2020
Armenian Economy Ministry to receive 49% more funds in 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

According to the draft budget for 2020, AMD 33.2 billion is planned to be allocated to Economy Ministry, which is almost 49% more than in 2019, said Armenian Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan on Monday at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.

According to him, such growth is linked to an increase in the number and volume of both investment programs and the provision of grants.

The minister noted that the reform of the government structure also affected the increase in spending, which increased not only the responsibilities and number of ministries, but also their projected costs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos