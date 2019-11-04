Minister: National Institute of Labor and Social Research of Armenia to be dissolved

The National Institute of Labor and Social Research of Armenian Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, said Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan at the international conference on social work and the agenda for decent social protection in Armenia on Monday.
According to her, the institute’s work will replace 48 territorial offices, and a single window system will be introduced that will allow citizens to receive comprehensive information about their social security rights.
“We hope that it will be possible to establish close cooperation with the scientific community to attract qualified personnel and develop a quality system. The government considers it important to delegate the function of developing reforms to component bodies and groups,” she said.
Zaruhi Batoyan expressed hope that the changes initiated by the Ministry in the social sphere will have the necessary support, including in the scientific community.
Batoyan highlighted the importance of involving citizens in the work of conducting assessments, as well as changing the criteria for assessing needs, so that a person’s social protection of the state becomes an important link in removing him from a difficult situation and avoiding the practice of leaving a person dependent on this support.
“Such a system was introduced in the past and was determined by political expediency. Finding a person in such dependence became a political resource of management,” she noted.
According to her, the state’s resources are not unlimited, however, they are enough to provide the person with minimal conditions and to get him out of a difficult situation.