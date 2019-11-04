Armenia MOD shares PM's view on solution to Artsakh issue

Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan agrees with the view of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that the solution to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue needs to be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
“I fully agree with the Prime Minister. Imagine if there is another option and no people or the Azerbaijani people don’t accept it. What does this mean? This means there will still be tension and the likelihood of the restart of military operations. There is no other option,” Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.
When asked if the option is a visible one, the minister said he believed there is such an option.
When asked which option is acceptable, Tonoyan said the impossibility of restart of war.