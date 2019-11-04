News
Armenian state commission on economic competition to get AMD 20 million more than in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The state commission for economic competition will have AMD 426 million in 2020, which is AMD 20 million more than in 2019, said Armenian Finance Minister Atom JanJughazyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Monday.

It is planned to allocate AMD 5.2 billion to the Cadastre Committee in 2020 which is 30.3% more than in 2019.

The cost of maintaining the system will amount to AMD 4.2 billion, compared to AMD 3.6 billion in 2019.
