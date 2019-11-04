Armenian state commission on economic competition to get AMD 20 million more than in 2019

The state commission for economic competition will have AMD 426 million in 2020, which is AMD 20 million more than in 2019, said Armenian Finance Minister Atom JanJughazyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Monday.
It is planned to allocate AMD 5.2 billion to the Cadastre Committee in 2020 which is 30.3% more than in 2019.
The cost of maintaining the system will amount to AMD 4.2 billion, compared to AMD 3.6 billion in 2019.