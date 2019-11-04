News
Armenian committee on urban development to get AMD 1.1 billion
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Committee on Urban Development is planning to be allocated AMD 1.1 billion which is 15.5% more than in 2019, said Armenian Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan said at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Monday.

It is planned to allocate AMD 843 million to the Public Services Regulatory Commission in 2020, which is AMD 44 million more than in 2019.

According to the minister, the Commission’s responsibilities include only one main task - to ensure the functionality of the apparatus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
