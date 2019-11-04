News
Monday
November 04
News
Monday
November 04
Armenia State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre deputy head also resigns
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Head of the State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre of Armenia Levon Melikyan today submitted his resignation letter to the Prime Minister. By the way, the the duties of head of the Committee were reserved to Levon Melikyan starting from November 1, 2019.

On October 31, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed the government decision that was adopted the same day and by which Sarhat Petrosyan was dismissed from the post of head of the State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre. Sarhat Petrosyan had submitted his resignation letter weeks ago.
