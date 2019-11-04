Armenian Defense Ministry to get AMD 194.2 billion in 2020

The Armenian Defense Ministry is planning to get AMD 194.2 billion, which is AMD 4.2 billion more than in 2019.
The increase in spending is due to an increase in GDP.
Thus, in accordance with the agreements signed between the Armenian and Russian governments on servicing aircraft equipment of the Russian Armed Forces based on the territory of Armenia, it is planned to allocate AMD 100 million from the state budget, and residential buildings, where the Defense Ministry will repair and maintain military personnel and officers live with their families, offices, and other buildings, it is planned to allocate AMD 92.7 billion, which is AMD 26.2 billion more than in 2019.