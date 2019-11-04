Armenia State Revenue Committee to have representative at Upper Lars checkpoint soon

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has signed an agreement with the Russian Customs Service, and Armenia will soon have a representative at the Upper Lars checkpoint. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan said as he responded to deputies’ questions during a discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget held as part of the joint session of parliamentary committees today.

According to him, the issue has begun to be solved diplomatically after the signing of the agreement.

“The issue has been solved, and there is an agreement. The only thing left to do is to consider the appropriate candidate, after which the State Revenue Committee will have its representative at the checkpoint,” Ananyan said.