Yerevan first instance court of general jurisdiction has new judge

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree on appointing Vahe Misakyan judge of the Yerevan First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction.
“Accepting as a basis part 1 of Article 139 and part 6 of Article 166 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, as well as the recommendation made under Decision BDK-69-VO-159 of the Supreme Judicial Council of October 24, 2019, to appoint judge of the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction of Shirak Province Vahe Misakyan judge of the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan,” the presidential decree reads.