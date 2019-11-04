Iran president sends letter to Saudi Arabia king

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent two letters to the kings of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.
He added that Iran has always been looking for peace and stability in the region, IRNA reported.
Rabiei said Iran has repeatedly announced that the region needs collective cooperation for peace.
He added trans-regional powers, such as the US follow their own interests in the region and they will leave the region if their interests are not met.
Iran believes that potential market in the region is big enough to keep the economies of the countries active and dynamic, Rabiei said.