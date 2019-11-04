Karabakh FM meets with representatives of Russian expert community

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilyan today had a meeting with the heads and representatives of several expertise and academic centers of Russia at the Permanent Representation of Artsakh in Russia, as reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh.
During the meeting, the foreign minister presented the primary directions of Artsakh’s foreign policy, particularly the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh and the current stage of the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh.
The minister also touched upon the developments in the region, the passage of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the US House of Representatives, as well as the conference of the friends of Artsakh that was recently held in Stepanakert.
Masis Mayilyan also answered several questions from the participants of the meeting.