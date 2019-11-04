News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Karabakh FM meets with representatives of Russian expert community
Karabakh FM meets with representatives of Russian expert community
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilyan today had a meeting with the heads and representatives of several expertise and academic centers of Russia at the Permanent Representation of Artsakh in Russia, as reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh.

During the meeting, the foreign minister presented the primary directions of Artsakh’s foreign policy, particularly the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh and the current stage of the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The minister also touched upon the developments in the region, the passage of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the US House of Representatives, as well as the conference of the friends of Artsakh that was recently held in Stepanakert.

Masis Mayilyan also answered several questions from the participants of the meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh's Stepanakert has new deputy mayor
From 2008 to 2019, Samvel Ghulyan held the posts of...
 Karabakh independent MPs join parliament faction of political team led by ex-PM Arayik Harutyunyan
Out of the 33 deputies of the Artsakh Parliament, only Aram Sargsyan and Erik Harutyunyan were not included in any faction…
 Artsakh Defense Army commander receives Armenia Security Council Secretary
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh, a wide range of...
 Karabakh FM meets with the US Congress members
Mayilian had separate meetings with the leaders and members of the U.S. Congressional Committees dealing with the Armenian-American agenda…
 Artsakh FM delivers speech at The Center for the National Interest think tank
Masis Mayilian answered the questions of the participants of the meeting...
 Bako Sahakyan, Armen Grigoryan discuss Armenia-Karabakh security cooperation
The Artsakh President received the secretary of Security Council of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos