News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Kazakhstan Ambassador to Armenia on inspecting CSTO efficiency in practice
Kazakhstan Ambassador to Armenia on inspecting CSTO efficiency in practice
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Inspecting the efficiency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in practice is undesired since it entails great risks for all member states, regardless of whether those countries are directly or indirectly involved in a conflict.

This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev declared during a roundtable discussion entitled “The role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Ensuring Regional Security” today.

According to him, CSTO member states need to clarify the extent to which certain solutions to issues comply with the statutory relations of the organization.

“I am at ease in terms of the readiness of Kazakhstan’s armed forces, but the issues need to be solved at the political level, without the use of military force, and the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly is the platform that allows to develop joint approaches, which is very important, taking into consideration the increase of threats in the region,” he noted.

The subsequent plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) will take place in Yerevan tomorrow.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ex-defense minister: I practically rule out Azerbaijan accession to CSTO
Touching upon the recent operations of the Azerbaijani armed forces in...
 Russian ambassador: CSTO raises questions of solidarity over relations of some states with Azerbaijan
“Effective cooperation mechanisms have been created within the Organization…
 Ex-official: Arms sales to Baku are a problem within CSTO
Former defense minister is confident that CSTO is a stabilizing factor in the region...
 CSTO receives no NATO response on May proposal for cooperation
“The Council of CSTO FMs to build confidence and promote cooperation between organizations…
 CSTO military forces to develop peacekeeping operation in Tajikistan
Including from Armenia…
 Armenia PM says he raised issue of arms sales to Azerbaijan at CSTO
A consensus was reached within the CSTO on the matter...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos