Kazakhstan Ambassador to Armenia on inspecting CSTO efficiency in practice

Inspecting the efficiency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in practice is undesired since it entails great risks for all member states, regardless of whether those countries are directly or indirectly involved in a conflict.
This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev declared during a roundtable discussion entitled “The role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Ensuring Regional Security” today.
According to him, CSTO member states need to clarify the extent to which certain solutions to issues comply with the statutory relations of the organization.
“I am at ease in terms of the readiness of Kazakhstan’s armed forces, but the issues need to be solved at the political level, without the use of military force, and the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly is the platform that allows to develop joint approaches, which is very important, taking into consideration the increase of threats in the region,” he noted.
The subsequent plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) will take place in Yerevan tomorrow.