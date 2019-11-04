Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Corruption phenomena still exist

In 2019, the State Revenue Committee of Armenia succeeded in implementing budget entries, which exceed last year’s indicators by AMD 110,000,000,000. This allowed the Committee to take certain steps to return old debits. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan said as he responded to deputies’ questions about shadow economy and corruption during a discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget held as part of the joint session of the standing parliamentary committees today.

According to him, this has somewhat helped seriously reduce shadow economy in the country.

In response to a question about the fight against corruption, Ananyan said he would have interfered, if he suddenly said that corruption phenomena have been eliminated not only within the State Revenue Committee, but also within the state apparatus in general since there is no serious ground for that.

“On the contrary, there are certain cases of corruption that we detect, and we institute proceedings within the scope of the law. We always declare that we are leading an irreconcilable fight to prevent such phenomena, and this is very important. However, it would be wrong to say that there are no such phenomena in Armenia,” the head of the Committee said.