Court selects detention as preventive measure for Anahit Farmanyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents, Culture

On November 2, the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction upheld the motion of the Special Investigation Service to select detention as a preventive measure for former pro-rector of M. Nalbandyan State University of Gyumri Anahit Farmanyan, as reported Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service Marina Ohanjanyan.

A search for accused-on-trial Anahit Farmanyan (accused under the criminal case being examined by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia) has been declared. Anahit Farmanyan is the sister of former deputy of the National Assembly, former member of the Republican Party of Armenia Samvel Farmanyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն
