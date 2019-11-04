Suren Papikyan meets with Iranian energy, petrol, road construction and urban development ministers

From November 1 to 3, the delegation led by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan, including Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan, was in Tehran on a working visit during which the delegates met with their Iranian counterparts and participated in the 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures.

On November 2, the Armenian delegation was hosted by Minister of Energy of Iran Reza Ardakanian. During the meeting, the ministers discussed several major issues on the Armenian-Iranian agenda in the energy sector.

Greeting Minister Suren Papikyan and thanking him for accepting the invitation, Ardakanian stated that the minister’s participation in the Iran International Electricity Exhibition and the scheduled meetings serve as a wonderful opportunity to hold talks on the details about the agreements reached between the heads of both states during the session of the Supreme Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union in Yerevan and consider the sequence of the practical steps in that direction.

Sharing his impressions of the electricity exhibition, the minister highly appreciated Iran’s achievements in applying innovations and new technologies in electricity production and voiced hope that Armenia also has the opportunity to participate in similar exhibitions in the future.

The parties touched upon the current pace of construction of the third Iran-Armenia electric communication line with 400 kw tension, the construction works of which are scheduled to end in December 2020.

On November 3, Suren Papikyan also had meetings with Iran’s Minister of Petrol Bizhan Zangane and Minister of Road Construction and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami.

Several prospective agreements were reached to solve the issues identified during the meetings and take steps in the mentioned sectors.

“Armenia can bridge the ties of Iran with Georgia and the market of the Eurasian Economic Union. In its turn, Iran can open a window for trade and economic opportunities towards Iraq and other countries of the Middle East,” Minister Suren Papikyan noted.

Suren Papikyan invited his counterparts to Armenia to strengthen and deepen the relations and existing cooperation between Iran and Armenia.