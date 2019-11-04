News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Belarus Ambassador to Armenia: Need for asymmetrical response to US tanks on border with Lithuania
Belarus Ambassador to Armenia: Need for asymmetrical response to US tanks on border with Lithuania
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

There has to be an asymmetrical response to the US tanks located on the border with Lithuania. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Igor Nazaruk said during a roundtable discussion entitled “The Role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Ensuring Regional Security” today.

“It is clear that the tanks and armored vehicles are not on the border with Lithuania to conduct studies in forests, and the goal is very comprehensible,” he stated, adding that the CSTO can provide a solution to the complex security issues, including an operational response to threats.

The Ambassador noted that the CSTO has gone from being a classic military-political alliance to being a multifunctional regional institution and that Belarus supports further strengthening of the Organization.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MP: I hope CSTO has positive impact on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
The MP indicated two major threats that should...
 Kazakhstan Ambassador to Armenia on inspecting CSTO efficiency in practice
The subsequent plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly...
 Armenian ex-defense minister: I practically rule out Azerbaijan accession to CSTO
Touching upon the recent operations of the Azerbaijani armed forces in...
 Russian ambassador: CSTO raises questions of solidarity over relations of some states with Azerbaijan
“Effective cooperation mechanisms have been created within the Organization…
 Ex-official: Arms sales to Baku are a problem within CSTO
Former defense minister is confident that CSTO is a stabilizing factor in the region...
 CSTO receives no NATO response on May proposal for cooperation
“The Council of CSTO FMs to build confidence and promote cooperation between organizations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos