Belarus Ambassador to Armenia: Need for asymmetrical response to US tanks on border with Lithuania

There has to be an asymmetrical response to the US tanks located on the border with Lithuania. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Igor Nazaruk said during a roundtable discussion entitled “The Role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Ensuring Regional Security” today.
“It is clear that the tanks and armored vehicles are not on the border with Lithuania to conduct studies in forests, and the goal is very comprehensible,” he stated, adding that the CSTO can provide a solution to the complex security issues, including an operational response to threats.
The Ambassador noted that the CSTO has gone from being a classic military-political alliance to being a multifunctional regional institution and that Belarus supports further strengthening of the Organization.