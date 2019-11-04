Armenian parliament president meets with Tajik counterpart

YEREVAN. – President of the Armenian parliament Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Speaker of the Assembly of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly the Republic of Tajikistan Shukurjon Zuhurov who is on an official visit to Armenia and will participate in the meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.
Welcoming Shukurjon Zuhurov, Ararat Mirzoyan has underlined that Armenia is concerned about deepening the Armenian-Tajik relations in all directions, stemming from the mutual interests of the two countries. He has noted that in the format of bilateral relations the parliamentary component occupies a key role, expressing satisfaction with the activities of Armenia-Tajikistan Parliamentary Friendship Groups.
Armenian parliament speaker highlighted the effective cooperation of the delegations of Armenia and Tajikistan in the international parliamentary structures, particularly in the IPA CIS and the CSTO PA.
Thanking for the official invitation and warm reception, Shukurjon Zuhurov stated that friendly relations are historically formed between the Armenian and Tajik peoples. He highly assessed the role and activity of the Armenian community and expressed hope that there is great potential of deepening relations in a number of areas, especially in the spheres of economy, information technologies, as well as in the scope of cultural dialogue.
The sides underlined the positive dynamics of the relations between the two countries and expressed hope that the economic potential would be realized in the right direction, Armenian parliament’s press office said in a statement.
The agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the international different formats was also discussed.