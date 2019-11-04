Armenian justice minister meets with Germany ambassador

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan received German Ambassador Michael Banzhaf.

The Minister thanked the Ambassador for the assistance provided to the country, including within the EU projects and judicial reforms.

Michael Banzhaf noted the importance of justice systems in terms of building rule of law. In this context, the Ambassador asked about the process of developing a new Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code. The Minister said the work is currently underway on the final preparation of codes, and the drafts would be submitted to the National Assembly later this year.

The parties also touched on the issue of training judges and retraining of existing judges. It was emphasized that the integrity criteria will be applied not only to judges, but also to prosecutors and investigation bodies.