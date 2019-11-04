8 high-ranking military men sentenced to life imprisonment in Turkey

Eight senior military men were sentenced to life imprisonment in Turkey on charges of preparing an unsuccessful coup attempt in July 2016, Anadolu reported.
Former generals and high-ranking convicts were convicted of trying to violate Turkey’s constitutional order.
Hundreds of soldiers, including high-ranking military personnel, have been sentenced by Turkish courts to imprisonment since the attempted coup.
More than 77,000 people were arrested on charges of having connected with the movement of the preacher Fetullah Gulen, whom Ankara accused of organizing a coup, another 150,000 civil servants, including judges, police officers, journalists, scientists and teachers, were suspended or fired for having connections with Gulen.