Armenia President receives board members of National Agenda Party

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received board members of the National Agenda Party, reports the press service of the President of Armenia.

Chairman of the political party’s board Ara Hakobyan and his partners presented their political party’s ideology and the main areas of activities, stating that their goal is to establish an institution that will create a new culture hinged on professionalism, ideas and national approaches. The board members said national unity comes first for their political party.

President Sarkissian wished the newly established political party success and underlined the importance of pluralism and the culture of dialogue for the Armenian public.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on domestic and foreign affairs.