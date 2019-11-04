News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council postpones examination of case against judge
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council postpones examination of case against judge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia today postponed examination of the motion of the Minister of Justice to subject judge of the Yerevan first instance court of general jurisdiction Ruben Nersisyan to disciplinary liability. Disciplinary proceedings were instituted against Judge Ruben Nersisyan based on the justification that the verdict under the civil case was not substantiated and reasoned, and because, according to the minister, the judge has violated the requirements for content of the verdict.

The examination of the motion was postponed so that the members of the Supreme Judicial Council would have time to get acquainted with the decision that the Supreme Judicial Council had rendered under the case of another judge, that is, Judge Ashot Khachikyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos