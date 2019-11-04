Armenia Supreme Judicial Council postpones examination of case against judge

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia today postponed examination of the motion of the Minister of Justice to subject judge of the Yerevan first instance court of general jurisdiction Ruben Nersisyan to disciplinary liability. Disciplinary proceedings were instituted against Judge Ruben Nersisyan based on the justification that the verdict under the civil case was not substantiated and reasoned, and because, according to the minister, the judge has violated the requirements for content of the verdict.

The examination of the motion was postponed so that the members of the Supreme Judicial Council would have time to get acquainted with the decision that the Supreme Judicial Council had rendered under the case of another judge, that is, Judge Ashot Khachikyan.