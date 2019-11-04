News
Chance of Winning IPhone X Smartphone in Promotional Draw “Smart Account - Smart Phone”
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Ameriabank is happy to announce the launch of “Smart Account - Smart Phone” promotional campaign. The clients, who will open a Smart account at Ameriabank from from November 4 to December 3, 2019, inclusive, and will take part in the promotional draw, will get the chance of winning an iPhone X smartphone. All clients having opened a Smart account during the time period specified above will get SMS messages with regular numbers by December 10, and one happy winner will be selected in a lottery to be held on December 11, 2019. 

The winning number will be announced on the Bank’s official website and Facebook page, and the winning client will be contacted by the phone number and/or email address registered at the Bank.

All clients opening an account within the promotional campaign will also get a MasterCard Gold payment card with free-of-charge service. 

Please follow this link to get detailed information on the terms and conditions of the promotional campaign.
