ARMBUSINESSBANK has summed up the results of “Together we draw a reliable future” campaign held from June 1 to September 1 this year in view of the International Children’s Day.
As part of the festive event, each customer of the Bank having made “BABY” deposit was provided with a family insurance package, as well as Mastercard payment cards.
ARMBUSINESSBANK presented AMD 100,000 worth CashBack certificates to most active depositor-cardholders of the Bank, who had made cashless purchases of maximum value with cards issued by ARMBUSINESSBANK as a gift within the framework of “BABY” deposit.
ARMBUSINESSBANK holds such events on a regular basis offering various opportunities, as well as other pleasant surprises to its cardholders.
ARMBUSINESSBANK - a reliable way to the future ...