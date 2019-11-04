Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker on Public Council and its president

The Public Council is a nonsensical organization. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan said after the session held by the “My Step” faction, stating that the issue of the Public Council was also discussed during the session.
“I apologize for the strong word that I have to use, but I believe the Public Council is a nonsensical organization, and I say this because I see what this Public Council is actually doing. I don’t know if there is any journalist, who can mention significant activities of the Public Council,” he said.
Touching upon the resignation of President of the Public Council Vazgen Manukyan, Alen Simonyan said he doesn’t understand why Manukyan isn’t making the decision to resign after so much criticism, if he sees himself in the political field.