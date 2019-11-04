News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker on Public Council and its president
Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker on Public Council and its president
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Public Council is a nonsensical organization. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan said after the session held by the “My Step” faction, stating that the issue of the Public Council was also discussed during the session.

“I apologize for the strong word that I have to use, but I believe the Public Council is a nonsensical organization, and I say this because I see what this Public Council is actually doing. I don’t know if there is any journalist, who can mention significant activities of the Public Council,” he said.

Touching upon the resignation of President of the Public Council Vazgen Manukyan, Alen Simonyan said he doesn’t understand why Manukyan isn’t making the decision to resign after so much criticism, if he sees himself in the political field.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sharmazanov: Armenian PM once again misleads naive people
"In Artsakh, Aliyev is not considered well-educated, conspiracy forces do not seek war…
Arthur Ghazinyan: "People" stayed at the broken trough
A smooth transition is being made from the...
 Newspaper: “Most corrupt” Armenia police officer is already in US
According to our information, he has businesses there…
 Newspaper Why arresting Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan not on agenda?
That has a simple explanation...
 Newspaper: Armenia MPs’ hold heated closed meeting with Europeans
In connection with the ratification of the Istanbul Convention…
 Newspaper: Istanbul Convention being put on Armenia agenda
The Europeans will hold a respective session in the National Assembly today...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos