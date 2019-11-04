US imposes sanctions on 9 people linked to Iran's supreme leader

The United States imposed sanctions on nine people linked to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The head of his apparatus, one of his sons and the head of the judicial system of Iran are among tham, Reuters reported referring to the US Treasury. Sanctions were also introduced against the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran.
Sanctions were imposed against the head of the Khamenei’s apparatus Mohammad Mohammadi Golpaegani, as well as the “right hand of Ayatollah” Vahid Haghanian. In addition, the head of the Iranian judicial system, Ebrahim Raisi, and Khamenei’s son, Mojtab Khamenei, were also sanctioned.