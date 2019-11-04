Armenian government considers roadmap ensuring implementation of EU-Armenia CEPA

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan today chaired the subsequent session of the inter-agency commission coordinating the actions ensuring implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities document, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.
Chairs of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations, European Integration and Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan, Arman Yeghoyan and Naira Zohrabyan also participated in the session as members of the commission.
The members of the commission considered the executive of the actions for the years 2019 and 2020 incorporated in the roadmap ensuring implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. They particularly touched upon the already completed actions and upcoming actions in the spheres of justice, migration, finance, police, transport and nature protection.
The representatives of the government agencies in charge of implementation of certain actions reported on the course of implementation of the relevant actions.
The Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the completed work and anticipated implementation of future actions in line with the timetable indicated in the roadmap.